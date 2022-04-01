April 2: An alleged Ukrainian attack amid talks. And a close brush with disaster.

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 1, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume
2. Missing Florida mother’s left-behind purse is a red flag for investigators
3. Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
4. New vehicles sold in US must average 40 mpg by 2026
📱 [Trending] this morning
DELTA PILOTS FLY SOME UNFRIENDLY SKIES
A BADLY DAMAGED WINDSHIELD FORCED COCKPIT PERSONNEL TO MAKE SOME QUICK DECISIONS.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NCAA Men’s Final Four action features Duke-North Carolina and Kansas-Villanova.
🔴 Can Sunday’s Grammys take back their award show crown for bad behavior from the Oscars?
🔴 It’s National Pillow Fight Day, with fights scheduled across the country.
