April 2: The cleanup begins after Friday’s tornadoes, and the wait for the unsealing of the Trump indictment

Good morning! It’s Sunday April 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. EF3 tornado leaves parts of Little Rock in shambles
2. How TikTok is bringing AOC, Sen. Rand Paul together
3. Everything you need to know about the ‘Doomsday mom’ trial
4. Would you eat lab-grown pork to save the environment?
📱 [Trending] this morning
WHAT’S IN THE INDICTMENT?
It’s still unclear what former President Donald Trump is actually charged with in the indictment returned by a New York grand jury on Thursday, since the indictment is under seal until Tuesday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the CMT Awards for country music from Austin, Texas.
🔴 Today marks Palm Sunday, the start of the Holy Week leading up to Easter for Christians.
🔴 The Toyota Owners 400 gets revved up at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.
