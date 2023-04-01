April 2: The cleanup begins after Friday’s tornadoes, and the wait for the unsealing of the Trump indictment

Updated:

FILE – People walk through damage from a late-night tornado in Sullivan, Ind., April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)

Good morning! It’s Sunday April 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. EF3 tornado leaves parts of Little Rock in shambles

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple deaths were reported in the area following the storm. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

2. How TikTok is bringing AOC, Sen. Rand Paul together

In this screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC, smoke rises from an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

3. Everything you need to know about the ‘Doomsday mom’ trial

Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Attorneys for a mom charged with conspiring to kill her children and then steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the current indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty and could face the death penalty if convicted. (East Idaho News/Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool)

4. Would you eat lab-grown pork to save the environment?

Ray Copley, manager of media and cell line development at Clever Carnivore, looks at cells growing in a nutrient-rich medium. Courtesy of Clever Carnivore.

📱 [Trending] this morning

WHAT’S IN THE INDICTMENT?

It’s still unclear what former President Donald Trump is actually charged with in the indictment returned by a New York grand jury on Thursday, since the indictment is under seal until Tuesday.

Donald Trump

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the CMT Awards for country music from Austin, Texas.

🔴 Today marks Palm Sunday, the start of the Holy Week leading up to Easter for Christians.

🔴 The Toyota Owners 400 gets revved up at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

