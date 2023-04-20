April 20: Agents prepare for Title 42 expiration. Tornadoes, storms kill 2 in Midwest.

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas on December 18, 2022 from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thusday April 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas on December 18, 2022 from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road, as seen from a car, in Cole, Okla., Wednesday night, April 19, 2023. Strong storms, including tornadoes, winds and hail moved through parts of the Central U.S. on Wednesday, causing fatalities and injuries, destroying homes and leaving thousands without power. (KOCO-TV via AP)

In this photo provided by Baylor University, Payton Washington poses in an undated photo wearing Baylor University attire. Washington was one of two cheerleaders shot and wounded by a man in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own. (Baylor University via AP)

A view of uptown Manhattan from the Empire State Building is seen in New York City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Investigators said some of the funds went toward the man’s roadside zoo.

Cyril “Cy” Vierstra was found guilty of theft in office, $340,000 of public funds, from Vinton Township. (Courtesy/Ohio Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 SpaceX will attempt a suborbital test launch of its prototype Starship vehicle, which is designed for journeys to the moon and Mars.

🔴 The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions interviews Julie Su, President Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Labor.

🔴 It’s 4/20, the day adopted by marijuana legalization advocates worldwide as “Weed Day.”

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.