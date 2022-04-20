April 20: Justice Dept. offers to appeal mask ruling. Poll shows voters favor masks, mandates in face of surge.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Justice Department will appeal mask ruling if CDC asks
2. NewsNation Poll: In face of surge, voters favor masks, vaccine mandates
3. Majority opposes ending Title 42 border policy, poll shows
4. Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
📱 [Trending] this morning
Truck Week: 8 things truck drivers wish you knew
They’re big, and sometimes they seem like they take up the whole road … but they’re also the backbone of our consumer economy.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 4/20 celebrations planned nationwide.
🔴 PM Boris Johnson faces questions in Parliament after party fines.
🔴 New deadline for Mariupol surrender nears.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.