April 20: Justice Dept. offers to appeal mask ruling. Poll shows voters favor masks, mandates in face of surge.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Trucks drive into the Love’s Truck Stop to fuel up in Springville, Utah, on December 1, 2021. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP) (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Justice Department will appeal mask ruling if CDC asks

Passengers at Miami International Airport prepare to check in for their flights in February 2021. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

2. NewsNation Poll: In face of surge, voters favor masks, vaccine mandates

The American N95 mask and a Chinese KN95 mask offer the same level of protection. Both can filter out 95% of particles down to 0.3 microns.

3. Majority opposes ending Title 42 border policy, poll shows

FILE – A pair of migrant families from Brazil passes through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico in Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum on June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

4. Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east

FILE – Russian military vehicles move on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Truck Week: 8 things truck drivers wish you knew

They’re big, and sometimes they seem like they take up the whole road … but they’re also the backbone of our consumer economy.

Trucks drive into the Love’s Truck Stop to fuel up in Springville, Utah, on December 1, 2021. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP) (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 4/20 celebrations planned nationwide.

🔴 PM Boris Johnson faces questions in Parliament after party fines.

🔴 New deadline for Mariupol surrender nears.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation