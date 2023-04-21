April 21: Florida couple describes Haiti captivity. SCOTUS to decide on abortion pill access.

Good morning! It’s Friday April 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The sources, who wished to remain anonymous, said Kohberger talked down to female students and graded them unfairly.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Is the economy still charging ahead, despite higher interest rates? The U.S. Labor Department will offer some answers when it releases state employment and unemployment numbers for March.
🔴 Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III is in Germany, hosting the “Ukraine Defense Contact Group” of nations supporting the fight against Russia’s invasion.
🔴 All eyes are on the U.S. Supreme Court, which may rule on decisions by lower courts that affect the FDA’s approval of the drug mifepristone, commonly used for abortions.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.