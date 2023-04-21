April 21: Florida couple describes Haiti captivity. SCOTUS to decide on abortion pill access.

Jean-Dickens (right) and Abigail Toussaint (left). The couple was kidnapped and held hostage last month in Haiti while trying to visit family. (Credit: Jean-Dickens and Abigail Toussaint)

Good morning! It’s Friday April 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Jean-Dickens (right) and Abigail Toussaint (left). The couple was kidnapped and held hostage last month in Haiti while trying to visit family. (Credit: Jean-Dickens and Abigail Toussaint)

FILE – The Supreme Court is seen, with a carving of Justice in the foreground, April 19, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday night deadline to decide whether women’s access to a widely used abortion pill will stay unchanged until a legal challenge to its Food and Drug Administration approval is resolved. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell and defense attorney Jim Archibald during opening statements of Vallow Daybell’s murder trial in Boise, Idaho, Monday, April 10, 2023. Prosecutors have charged Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two children: Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Both are also charged in connection with the death of Chad Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. (Lisa C. Cheney via AP)

Candles with the names of the four young people killed in a shooting and teddy bears dressed in graduation caps sit outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dadeville, Ala. Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party, Alabama investigators announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kimberly Chandler)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The sources, who wished to remain anonymous, said Kohberger talked down to female students and graded them unfairly.

Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is seen at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Is the economy still charging ahead, despite higher interest rates? The U.S. Labor Department will offer some answers when it releases state employment and unemployment numbers for March.

🔴 Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III is in Germany, hosting the “Ukraine Defense Contact Group” of nations supporting the fight against Russia’s invasion.

🔴 All eyes are on the U.S. Supreme Court, which may rule on decisions by lower courts that affect the FDA’s approval of the drug mifepristone, commonly used for abortions.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.