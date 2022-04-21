April 21: Justice Dept. appeals mask mandate ruling. Russia pours more troops into Ukraine.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

FILE: Fans of Reese’s watched as a pallet of a rare version of the product was unwrapped at the school in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday March 21, 2019. (Doug McSchooler /AP Images for Reese’s)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Thursday April 21 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Justice Dept. appealing court decision ending mask mandate

Facemasks, required, during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now optional on many airlines.

2. Delta to restore privileges to passengers barred over mask violations

An Delta Air Lines plane sits on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles on October 29, 2019. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Russia presses Mariupol, pours more troops into war

The body of a man is covered by a tarp from a damaged truck following a Russian bombing of a factory in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war.” (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

4. Family still hoping for answers on missing NJ girl, 7

Dulce Maria Alavez

📱 [Trending] this morning

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year – or even for life

I’ve never wanted a prize more … or needed it less.

FILE: Fans of Reese’s watched as a pallet of a rare version of the product was unwrapped at the school in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday March 21, 2019. (Doug McSchooler /AP Images for Reese’s)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 SpaceX scheduled to take new crew to ISS.

🔴 Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight.

🔴 UK PM Boris Johnson says peace talks are doomed because of “crocodile” Putin.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation