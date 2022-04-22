April 22: Ex-Hillsong leader speaks about church scandal. Florida lawmakers strip Disney’s self-government.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday April 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Ex-Hillsong leader says Houston knew of dad’s abuse in early 90s
2. Florida lawmakers vote to strip Disney’s self-government
3. Airlines allowing back passengers banned over mask refusal
4. Amid refugee surge, Border Patrol agents warn of low morale
📱 [Trending] this morning
North Carolina students learn basics of building a house
Hammers and nails instead of test tubes and derivatives?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Earth Day 2022 celebrated with theme “Invest in our planet.”
🔴 Coachella Festival gears up for second weekend.
🔴 Nicolas Cage plays himself in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.