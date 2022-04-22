April 22: Ex-Hillsong leader speaks about church scandal. Florida lawmakers strip Disney’s self-government.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday April 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this Oct. 7, 2014, photo, founder of the Sydney-based global Hillsong Church Brian Houston leaves a Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse hearings in Sydney, Australia. Houston has been charged with concealing child sex offenses, police said on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

FILE – Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World on Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Air Lines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)

The U.S. Border Patrol is finding more and more drugs, especially fentanyl, at highway checkpoints in San Diego County.

📱 [Trending] this morning

Hammers and nails instead of test tubes and derivatives?

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Earth Day 2022 celebrated with theme “Invest in our planet.”

🔴 Coachella Festival gears up for second weekend.

🔴 Nicolas Cage plays himself in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.