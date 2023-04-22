April 22: SCOTUS preserves abortion pill access. Mayorkas talks security threats.

Updated:
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a protester holds a sign in support of mifepristone as they march past the capitol following a Planned Parenthood rally in support of abortion access outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, April. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Supreme Court preserves access to abortion drug during appeal

The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., is seen on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

2. Mayorkas says AI, China top threats to national security

In a speech before the Council on Foreign Relations, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas identified artificial intelligence and the People’s Republic of China as top threats to national security.

3. $175 million approved for Chinese-owned factory in Michigan

The American and Chinese flags.

4. White evangelicals remain a key voting block for Republicans

Former President Trump (left) speaks at a campaign event on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

📱 [Trending] this morning

A NEW TREND IS TAKING OVER HIGH SCHOOL PROM SEASON — GOATS!

Teens are renting goats to pose with in their prom pictures. “On Balance” host Leland Vittert speaks with the owners of Get Your Goat.

A Pygmy Goat (Getty Images file)

