April 22: SCOTUS preserves abortion pill access. Mayorkas talks security threats.

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Supreme Court preserves access to abortion drug during appeal
2. Mayorkas says AI, China top threats to national security
3. $175 million approved for Chinese-owned factory in Michigan
4. White evangelicals remain a key voting block for Republicans
📱 [Trending] this morning
A NEW TREND IS TAKING OVER HIGH SCHOOL PROM SEASON — GOATS!
Teens are renting goats to pose with in their prom pictures. “On Balance” host Leland Vittert speaks with the owners of Get Your Goat.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s Earth Day, a day when people take time to celebrate the environment
🔴North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is making an announcement
🔴 The Iowa Faith and Freedom coalition begins Saturday
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.