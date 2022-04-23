April 23: Border residents feel used by politicians, markets end week down

Border Patrol agents apprehend a group of migrants near downtown El Paso, Texas on March 15, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Border Patrol agents apprehend a group of migrants near downtown El Paso, Texas on March 15, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Friday, April 22, 2022, capping a bumpy week as the Federal Reserve promises to be more aggressive about fighting inflation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Police respond to what they described as an “active threat” Friday in the Van Ness area.

📱 [Trending] this morning

A new plan to broadcast the location of Earth and genetic information about humans into space has some wondering if we’re inviting our own demise. But astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says it’s probably too late to worry about that anyway.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Billie Eilish headlines the second weekend of performances at Coachella.

🔴 Today is International Record Store Day, celebrating local record stores.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.