April 23: Border residents feel used by politicians, markets end week down

Posted: | Updated:

Border Patrol agents apprehend a group of migrants near downtown El Paso, Texas on March 15, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Citizens feel like ‘political footballs’ in border feud

2. Stocks stumble 2.8% as worries about interest rates worsen

FILE – The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Friday, April 22, 2022, capping a bumpy week as the Federal Reserve promises to be more aggressive about fighting inflation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

3. McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio

4. Suspect in DC shooting that hurt 4 found dead, police say

Police respond to what they described as an “active threat” Friday in the Van Ness area.

WHY NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON ISN’T WORRIED ABOUT NASA INVITING ALIENS

A new plan to broadcast the location of Earth and genetic information about humans into space has some wondering if we’re inviting our own demise. But astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says it’s probably too late to worry about that anyway.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Billie Eilish headlines the second weekend of performances at Coachella.

🔴 Today is International Record Store Day, celebrating local record stores.

