April 23: Border residents feel used by politicians, markets end week down

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Citizens feel like ‘political footballs’ in border feud
2. Stocks stumble 2.8% as worries about interest rates worsen
3. McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
4. Suspect in DC shooting that hurt 4 found dead, police say
📱 [Trending] this morning
WHY NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON ISN’T WORRIED ABOUT NASA INVITING ALIENS
A new plan to broadcast the location of Earth and genetic information about humans into space has some wondering if we’re inviting our own demise. But astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says it’s probably too late to worry about that anyway.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Billie Eilish headlines the second weekend of performances at Coachella.
🔴 Today is International Record Store Day, celebrating local record stores.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.