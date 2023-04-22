April 23: US evacuates diplomats from Sudan, and the Bud Light controversy bubbles over

Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of marketing for Bud Light, Alissa Heinerscheid, has reportedly taken a leave of absence from the company following weeks of strong backlash and lost revenue over a controversial ad campaign featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 World Book and Copyright Daysalutes literature as well as Cervantes, Shakespeare and Nabokov.
🔴 It’s Oilers-Kings, Bruins-Panthers, Hurricanes-Islanders and Stars-Wild in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
🔴 The Lyrids meteor shower, sightings of which go back to 687 BC by the Chinese, is due to peak.
