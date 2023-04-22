April 23: US evacuates diplomats from Sudan, and the Bud Light controversy bubbles over

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 22, 2023. The fighting in the capital between the Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces resumed after an internationally brokered cease-fire failed. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. The Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting — was a somber one in Sudan, as gunshots rang out across the capital of Khartoum and heavy smoke billowed over the skyline. (Maheen S via AP)

Makeshift tents and debris are seen at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, Friday, April 21, 2023. About two dozen makeshift tents in the area were set ablaze and destroyed, across the border from Texas this week, witnesses said. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023. Ten Republican White House hopefuls will be speaking Saturday, April 22, at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual spring fundraiser that marks the unofficial launch of the 2024 Iowa caucus campaign. Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are among the top declared and expected candidates set to speak at the event, though Trump will be appearing via video. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

The Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is set to reopen next week after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher on Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie)

Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of marketing for Bud Light, Alissa Heinerscheid, has reportedly taken a leave of absence from the company following weeks of strong backlash and lost revenue over a controversial ad campaign featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

FILE – Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019. The marketing executive who oversaw a partnership between Bud Light and a transgender influencer is taking a leave of absence after it snowballed into cries for boycotts from some angry customers, according to media reports, Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

🔴 World Book and Copyright Day salutes literature as well as Cervantes, Shakespeare and Nabokov.

🔴 It’s Oilers-Kings, Bruins-Panthers, Hurricanes-Islanders and Stars-Wild in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

🔴 The Lyrids meteor shower, sightings of which go back to 687 BC by the Chinese, is due to peak.

