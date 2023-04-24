April 24: Trump campaign set on ‘destroying’ DeSantis. Border surge in progress ahead of Title 42 expiration.

Updated:

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy/Alex Brandon)

Good morning! It’s Monday April 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Report: Trump campaign set on ‘destroying’ DeSantis

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis (AP Photo/Michael Conroy/Alex Brandon)

2. Border sees surge in migrants ahead of Title 42 expiration

Migrants start walking north on their way to Mexico City from Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, April 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Edgar Hernandez Clemente)

3. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch

President Biden makes opening remarks during a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum to discuss energy and climate change in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

4. Michigan auto projects draw protests over China connections

The state Capitol building stands on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich. A Michigan Senate committee gave final legislative approval Thursday, April 20, 2023, to allocate $175 million in state funds to a factory planned by Chinese manufacturer Gotion in northern Michigan that proponents say will create thousands of jobs and be a boon for the local economy. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Large dragon prop catches fire during Disneyland show

An intense fire broke out at Disneyland in Anaheim on Saturday night as packed crowds were enjoying a show at the theme park.

This photo courtesy of Shawna Bell shows a fire during the “Fantasmic" show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of Disneyland resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Courtesy Shawna Bell via AP)
📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden to meet with “Tennessee 3” legislators

🔴 Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gloria Steinem and New York students launch ERA ratification petition

🔴 Report: Global military expenditure has reached a “new high”

