April 24: Trump campaign set on ‘destroying’ DeSantis. Border surge in progress ahead of Title 42 expiration.

Good morning! It’s Monday April 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Report: Trump campaign set on ‘destroying’ DeSantis
2. Border sees surge in migrants ahead of Title 42 expiration
3. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
4. Michigan auto projects draw protests over China connections
📱 [Trending] this morning
Large dragon prop catches fire during Disneyland show
An intense fire broke out at Disneyland in Anaheim on Saturday night as packed crowds were enjoying a show at the theme park.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden to meet with “Tennessee 3” legislators
🔴 Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gloria Steinem and New York students launch ERA ratification petition
🔴 Report: Global military expenditure has reached a “new high”
