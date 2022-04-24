April 24: Zelenskyy to meet with US officials; Remembering Sen. Orrin Hatch

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Zelenskyy to meet with US officials in Kyiv on Sunday
2. Former Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah dies at 88
3. Mysterious acute hepatitis cases on the rise in kids: CDC, WHO
4. Travel demand ‘strongest it’s been’ in 30 years: United CEO
WORK LIKE A DOG: 45% THINK THEIR POOCH IS IN BETTER SHAPE THAN THEY ARE
een working like a dog lately? Turns out you should have been working out like a dog instead. According to a new poll of 2,000 dog owners, 45 percent believe their dog is in better shape than they are. Meanwhile, one in five (21%) believe the opposite – that they’re in better shape than their dog.
🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
🔴 Eastern Orthodox Church celebrates Easter Sunday
🔴 Second weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival concludes
