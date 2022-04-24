April 24: Zelenskyy to meet with US officials; Remembering Sen. Orrin Hatch

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Saturday that he plans to meet with two top U.S. officials Sunday in Kyiv. The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin marks the highest-level meeting between two nations since the war began.



Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch, who served in the U.S. Senate for 42 years, died at 88 in Salt Lake City, the Hatch Foundation announced on Twitter Saturday. The foundation did not specify a cause for Hatch’s death. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

At least one child has died amid an increase in acute hepatitis among children, the World Health Organization said Saturday. There have been at least 169 cases reported in 12 countries and officials don’t know what’s causing the surge, that’s prompted a health advisory from both WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Airlines are expected to add more flights and profit this year as they bounce back from the travel slump created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after a first-quarter loss, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently announced he is optimistic about the future, saying the current travel demand is at the strongest it’s been in 30 years. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WORK LIKE A DOG: 45% THINK THEIR POOCH IS IN BETTER SHAPE THAN THEY ARE

een working like a dog lately? Turns out you should have been working out like a dog instead. According to a new poll of 2,000 dog owners, 45 percent believe their dog is in better shape than they are. Meanwhile, one in five (21%) believe the opposite – that they’re in better shape than their dog.

