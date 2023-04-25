April 25: Biden announces reelection bid. Pence comments on alleged suppression of Hunter Biden laptop story.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden officially announces reelection bid
2. Pence: Alleged suppression of Hunter Biden laptop story is a ‘disgrace’
3. Texas businessman still facing death sentence in China
4. Surviving Idaho roommate fights Kohberger hearing subpoena
📱 [Trending] this morning
DA to decide on Georgia election probe charges in summer
The prosecutor in Atlanta investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia said Monday she expects to announce charging decisions in the case this summer.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 General Motors and McDonald’s lead the pack of corporations releasing earnings today.
🔴 Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of a lawsuit in which the writer E. Jean Carroll has accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s.
🔴 Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, is set to appear in court for an arraignment.
🔴 Court hearings are scheduled for the adult suspects in a shooting that killed four people at a Sweet 16 party in Alabama.
