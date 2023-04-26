April 26: Thousands of migrants cross Texas border. US sends nuclear sub to South Korea

Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Thousands of migrants cross into Brownsville, Texas from Mexico
2. US to send nuclear ballistic submarines to Korean Peninsula
3. McCarthy edges Republicans closer to House debt vote
4. Roberts declines Senate request to testify on court ethics
📱 [Trending] this morning
TRIAL OPENS IN E. JEAN CARROLL’S RAPE LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP
The trial stands to test Trump’s “Teflon Don” reputation for shaking off serious legal problems and to reprise accounts of the type of sexual misconduct that rocked his 2016 presidential campaign as he seeks office again.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden hosts South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the White House to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.
🔴 Time magazine hosts a gala event in New York City to honor those on its list of the world’s 100 most powerful and influential people.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Meta, Boeing and eBay announce their quarterly results.
