☀ April 26: Biden nears 100 days in office, Oscars winners and a pink moon

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Producers Peter Spears, from left, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey, winners of the award for best picture for “Nomadland,” pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

This upcoming full moon will be at its biggest and brightest at 11:31 p.m. ET on Monday.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: The super pink moon, the biggest supermoon of the year, is shown shortly after rising on April 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pink moon got its name because the April full moon occurs at the same time the pink wildflower Phlox subulata blooms in North America. A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest approach to the Earth. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A North Carolina Sheriff said that he would ask a local judge as early as Monday to allow the release of deputy body camera footage of Wednesday’s shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

🔴 The Supreme Court is set to hear two cases Monday. The hearings are about the clean-up of a hazardous waste site in Guam and a policy requiring charities to disclose the names and addresses of their major donors.

🔴 U.S. Census Bureau releases the first 2020 Census results at 3 p.m. ET.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will host Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei for a virtual bilateral meeting at 4 p.m. ET. She will also address United Nations members Monday.

