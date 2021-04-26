☀ April 26: Biden nears 100 days in office, Oscars winners and a pink moon

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🗳 Biden touts success in first 100 days, Republicans call presidency a ‘disaster’
2️⃣🎬 ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars
3️⃣🧫 VP Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic
4️⃣🌍 35 years since nuclear disaster, Chernobyl warns, inspires
📱 [Trending] this morning
Pink Moon: The biggest and brightest full moon we’ve seen this year rises Monday night
This upcoming full moon will be at its biggest and brightest at 11:31 p.m. ET on Monday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A North Carolina Sheriff said that he would ask a local judge as early as Monday to allow the release of deputy body camera footage of Wednesday’s shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
🔴 The Supreme Court is set to hear two cases Monday. The hearings are about the clean-up of a hazardous waste site in Guam and a policy requiring charities to disclose the names and addresses of their major donors.
🔴 U.S. Census Bureau releases the first 2020 Census results at 3 p.m. ET.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will host Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei for a virtual bilateral meeting at 4 p.m. ET. She will also address United Nations members Monday.
