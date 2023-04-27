April 27: House GOP passes debt limit bill, pushes Biden on spending. Disney sues DeSantis over ‘targeted retaliation.’

Good morning! It’s Thursday April 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
More than 200 U.S. citizens at various stages of prosecution remain wrongfully detained in China.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s NFL Draft Day, with football teams picking newly eligible players for their rosters. The Carolina Panthers hold the first overall pick, with the Houston Texans choosing second.
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its closely watched advance gross domestic product data for the first quarter of 2023,
🔴 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol addresses a joint meeting of Congress, in honor of the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea.
