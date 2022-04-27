April 27: Soldier still waiting for malpractice compensation. VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Soldier still waiting for medical malpractice compensation
2. Housing prices soar as inflation takes its toll on market
3. Vice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19
4. Billionaire beef? Bezos questions Musk’s Twitter purchase
Cheaper to fill, but will an EV really save you money?
Have we yet reached the break-even point for owning an electric vehicle?
🔴 Registered nurses hold pickets at Tenet hospitals throughout California.
🔴 Russia cuts gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria.
🔴 Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates.
