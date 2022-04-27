April 27: Soldier still waiting for malpractice compensation. VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19.

Hand of man inserting a power cord into an electric car for charging ecofriendly vehicle on green landscape

Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Soldier still waiting for medical malpractice compensation

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

2. Housing prices soar as inflation takes its toll on market

(Getty Images)

3. Vice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to Thomas Elementary School in Washington, (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4. Billionaire beef? Bezos questions Musk’s Twitter purchase

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos (Getty Images)

Cheaper to fill, but will an EV really save you money?

Have we yet reached the break-even point for owning an electric vehicle?

🔴 Registered nurses hold pickets at Tenet hospitals throughout California.

🔴 Russia cuts gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria.

🔴 Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates.

