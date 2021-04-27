☀ April 27: CDC mask guidance, Elizabeth City state of emergency and ‘demonic’ chihuahua adopted

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🧫 CDC to update outdoor mask guidance as Biden addresses COVID-19 response
2️⃣🚔 Family of Andrew Brown Jr. calls death ‘an execution’ after viewing 20 seconds of bodycam video
3️⃣📉 US marks slowest population growth since the Depression, number of House seats to change in several states
4️⃣🌎 Southwestern town struggles with influx of migrants at the border
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Chucky doll in a dog’s body’: Chihuahua that went viral finds forever home
A New Jersey woman’s post advertising what she described as a “demonic” chihuahua for adoption went viral for its candor and hilarity, and now the dog has found a forever home.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response at 1:15 p.m. ET.
