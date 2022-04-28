April 28: Trevor Reed released from Russian custody. Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday April 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Family of freed Marine Trevor Reed overjoyed at his release
2. Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
3. Missing: What happened to a mother of 2 who vanished?
4. Fauci walks back comment U.S. is ‘out of pandemic phase’
📱 [Trending] this morning
Can a free teaching degree help end a shortage?
Could a trade-school approach fix our current crisis?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 SpaceX crew arrives at ISS, Russian cosmonauts do spacewalk.
🔴 Freddie Mac releases average U.S. mortgage rates.
🔴 Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham Russian referendum plans.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.