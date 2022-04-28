April 28: Trevor Reed released from Russian custody. Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations.

A young girl holds a stick and points out large letters spelling hair. two teachers teach behind her

Rose Guerrero Ofarril, right, and Kelly Hall, left, teach a first grade class at Minglewood Elementary School in Tennessee. Farril will graduate soon from the teacher residency program. Courtesy of Rose Guerrero Farril.

Good morning! It’s Thursday April 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Family of freed Marine Trevor Reed overjoyed at his release

FILE – Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and Russian prisoner Trevor Reed at their home in Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

2. Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West

FILE – A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to a fighting vehicle, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

3. Missing: What happened to a mother of 2 who vanished?

TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Fauci walks back comment U.S. is ‘out of pandemic phase’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, testifies at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Can a free teaching degree help end a shortage?

Could a trade-school approach fix our current crisis?

🔴 SpaceX crew arrives at ISS, Russian cosmonauts do spacewalk.

🔴 Freddie Mac releases average U.S. mortgage rates.

🔴 Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham Russian referendum plans.

