April 28: Vallow’s brother implicated in hiding of JJ’s body. Trump lawyers question accuser in rape lawsuit trial.

Good morning! It’s Friday April 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Fingerprints of Vallow’s brother found in bag containing JJ
2. Trump lawyer questions E. Jean Carroll at rape lawsuit trial
3. GOP border bill still includes controversial asylum language
4. Talk show host, former politician Jerry Springer dies at 79: Reports
📱 [Trending] this morning
PASSENGER WITH ‘VAMPIRE STRAW’ ARRESTED AT BOSTON AIRPORT
The “vampire straw” is a drinking straw with a sharp, pointed end that can be used to puncture the skin of a person’s neck and suck their blood.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is underway. This weekend’s featured performers include Ed Sheeran and Lizzo.
🔴 President Joe Biden, who is officially running for reelection, hosts a retreat with top Democratic donors in Washington, D.C.
🔴 NASA’s Steve Bowen and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Aineyadi conduct a spacewalk to prepare for the installation of upgraded solar arrays on the International Space Station.
