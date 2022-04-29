April 29: Agreement reached over Mariupol plant. Pandemic exacerbates crime surge.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday April 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘Agreement in principle’ reached in talks on besieged plant
2. American vet killed in Ukraine, according to reports
3. Security expert: Home burglaries exacerbated by pandemic
4. Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
📱 [Trending] this morning
What La Niña means for your summer
It’s going to be a hot one!
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Climate activists call for Russian oil and gas embargo at Brussels protest.
🔴 NFL Draft continues with second day of picks.
🔴 Jazz Fest returns to New Orleans after two-year break due to pandemic.
