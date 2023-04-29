April 29: Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care. Metro Nashville PD to release school shooter’s writings.

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from Eli Lilly and Co. approved to treat type 2 diabetes under the brand name Mounjaro, helped people with the disease who were overweight or had obesity lose up to 16% of their body weight, or more than 34 pounds, over nearly 17 months, the company said on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

FILE – Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed, at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Six people were killed at the private school and church yesterday by a shooter. The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, replaying the horror in a deadly loop roughly once a week so far this year. The bloodshed overall represents just a fraction of the deadly violence that occurs in the U.S. annually. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Concerns over inflation and financial volatility have led more Americans to worry that they won’t be able to retire, a long-running survey found.

In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fly over a mountain range near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, on June 3, 2019. The U.S. Army says two Army helicopters similar to the ones in this picture crashed Thursday, April 27, 2023, near Healy, Alaska, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth. The helicopters were returning from a training flight to Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks. (Cameron Roxberry/U.S. Army via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A new study shows that 75% of American kids aged 14 to 18 identify as heterosexual, which means 25% identify as homosexual or bisexual, or are at least questioning their sexuality. This is more than double the number from 2015.

Wrapped in bisexual flag and pride flags this trio are waving small pride flags and watching a gay pride event

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The White House Correspondents Association hosts its annual dinner, during which the president traditionally pokes fun at himself in a light-hearted sketch.

🔴 Willie Nelson celebrates his 90th birthday with a concert featuring Neil Young, Snoop Dogg and Beck.

🔴 The NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals begin with the Phoenix Suns facing the Denver Nuggets.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.