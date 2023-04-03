April 3: 32 dead as tornadoes strike from Arkansas to Delaware. How much Trump has raised amid legal trouble.

Burger chain McDonald’s Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
What we're watching
🔴 ‘Doomsday mom’ Lori Vallow’s trial is set to begin Monday.
🔴 The Huskies and the Aztecs are the last two teams standing in the NCAA Tournament. They play Monday night for the national title.
🔴 NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) are expected to announce the four astronauts selected to venture around the moon as part of the Artemis II mission.
