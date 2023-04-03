April 3: 32 dead as tornadoes strike from Arkansas to Delaware. How much Trump has raised amid legal trouble.

A house is destroyed from a tornado in Covington, Tenn., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes have killed several people in the South and Midwest. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

Good morning! It’s Monday April 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.(AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE – Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., March 6, 2020. An Idaho judge says the married couple accused of killing her two children and his previous wife in a strange doomsday-focused plot will be tried separately. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling Thursday, March 2, 2023, deciding that Lori Vallow Daybell would stand trial as planned on April 3, but Chad Daybell’s trial would take place at a later date, EastIdahoNews.com reported. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

FILE – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have all acknowledged they’re each considering a presidential campaign, have been making visits to states that will vote first on the party’s presidential nominee next year, and have had discussions with political operatives about job openings. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Burger chain McDonald’s Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 ‘Doomsday mom’ Lori Vallow’s trial is set to begin Monday.

🔴 The Huskies and the Aztecs are the last two teams standing in the NCAA Tournament. They play Monday night for the national title.

🔴 NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) are expected to announce the four astronauts selected to venture around the moon as part of the Artemis II mission.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.