April 3: Ukrainian forces strike back. And a changing of the guard at the Grammys?

Olivia Rodrigo

FILE – Olivia Rodrigo performs “Good 4 U” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Sunday April 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️.Ukrainian forces retake more territory from Russian forces

A man stands next to a civilian vehicle that was destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces that still contains the dead body of the driver as Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank vehicle, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

2. Man killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Virginia shopping center

Image courtesy: WAVY/Kara Dixon

3. Final Four: North Carolina K-O’s Coach K, Kansas cruises

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

4. WHO warns of new mutant omicron variant XE

(File/Getty)

BILLIE EILISH, JON BATISTE AND OLIVIA RODRIGO HIGHLIGHT GRAMMY’S LAS VEGAS ‘CELEBRATION’

So … no Drake. No The Weeknd. No Kanye West. So what? The Grammy Awards have moved to Las Vegas, and a new generation of stars aim to make their mark.

🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

🔴 The Toyota Owners 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race revs up at the Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

🔴 Connecticut squares off with South Carolina for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

