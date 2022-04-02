April 3: Ukrainian forces strike back. And a changing of the guard at the Grammys?

Good morning! It’s Sunday April 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️.Ukrainian forces retake more territory from Russian forces
2. Man killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Virginia shopping center
3. Final Four: North Carolina K-O’s Coach K, Kansas cruises
4. WHO warns of new mutant omicron variant XE
📱 [Trending] this morning
BILLIE EILISH, JON BATISTE AND OLIVIA RODRIGO HIGHLIGHT GRAMMY’S LAS VEGAS ‘CELEBRATION’
So … no Drake. No The Weeknd. No Kanye West. So what? The Grammy Awards have moved to Las Vegas, and a new generation of stars aim to make their mark.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
🔴 The Toyota Owners 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race revs up at the Richmond Raceway in Virginia.
🔴 Connecticut squares off with South Carolina for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.
