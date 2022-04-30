April 30: White House Correspondents’ dinner returns, April ends with down economic news

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. White House Correspondents’ dinner returns amid COVID concerns

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with small business owners in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

2. Recession? Inflation? Making sense of US economy

(Getty Images)

3. Netflix, Amazon struggling after pandemic boom

FILE – People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

4. Some Chicagoans hiring private security because of crime

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘FRIENDS’-THEMED HOME SELLS AFTER BIDDING WAR

A “Friends” themed house on Zillow had the internet buzzing, but it’s no longer there for you.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns.

🔴 The DEA is holding Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events across the country.

🔴 The NFL Draft concludes in Las Vegas with rounds 4-7.

