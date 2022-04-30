April 30: White House Correspondents’ dinner returns, April ends with down economic news

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. White House Correspondents’ dinner returns amid COVID concerns
2. Recession? Inflation? Making sense of US economy
3. Netflix, Amazon struggling after pandemic boom
4. Some Chicagoans hiring private security because of crime
‘FRIENDS’-THEMED HOME SELLS AFTER BIDDING WAR
A “Friends” themed house on Zillow had the internet buzzing, but it’s no longer there for you.
🔴 The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns.
🔴 The DEA is holding Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events across the country.
🔴 The NFL Draft concludes in Las Vegas with rounds 4-7.
