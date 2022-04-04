April 4: Police seek suspects in Sacramento shooting. Zelenskyy accuses Russians of genocide.

FILE – Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th green after wining the Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. Woods will be the star attraction in the World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Good morning! It’s Monday April 4, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Sacramento shooting: Police seek suspects after 6 dead, 12 injured

Emergency vehicles line the street near the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

2. ‘Fill the silence with your music,’ Zelenskyy tells Grammys

Host LeVar Burton speaks at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

3. Sister of missing Florida mom tearfully says search is over

Cassie Carli. (Source: Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)

4. Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Ukrainian servicemen stand next to the body of man dressed in civilian clothing, in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Tiger Woods arrives at the Masters

Will Tiger make an unlikely comeback at one of golf’s biggest tournaments?

🔴 Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide in Ukraine.

🔴 World leaders vow to hold Russia responsible for Bucha atrocities.

🔴 South Carolina beats UConn to take women’s NCAA Championship.

