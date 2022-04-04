April 4: Police seek suspects in Sacramento shooting. Zelenskyy accuses Russians of genocide.

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday April 4, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Sacramento shooting: Police seek suspects after 6 dead, 12 injured
2. ‘Fill the silence with your music,’ Zelenskyy tells Grammys
3. Sister of missing Florida mom tearfully says search is over
4. Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
📱 [Trending] this morning
Tiger Woods arrives at the Masters
Will Tiger make an unlikely comeback at one of golf’s biggest tournaments?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide in Ukraine.
🔴 World leaders vow to hold Russia responsible for Bucha atrocities.
🔴 South Carolina beats UConn to take women’s NCAA Championship.
