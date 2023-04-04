April 4: Trump returns to NY for arraignment. States look to limit Chinese land ownership.

Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan’s district attorney office, supporting a grand jury vote to indict former President Donald Trump, Thursday March 30, 2023, in New York. A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, […]

Good morning! It’s Tuesday April 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan’s district attorney office, supporting a grand jury vote to indict former President Donald Trump, Thursday March 30, 2023, in New York. A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, his lawyers said Thursday, producing the first criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A U.S. Air Force installation near Harlowton, Montana, is situated amid acres of farmland. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

FILE – The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on March 3, 2022. The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries, including Russia, are scheduled to decide how much oil to supply to the global economy amid weakening demand in China and uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.(AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

Lori Vallow

📱 [Trending] this morning

Where does your city rank in the U.S. to live comfortably?

The likeness of George Washington is seen on a U.S. one dollar bill in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Connecticut celebrates its fifth NCAA Men’s Basketball championship.

🔴 Warner Bros., home of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, celebrates its 100th birthday today.

🔴 Forbes’ World Billionaires List to be announced.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.