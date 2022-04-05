April 5: Global outrage mounts over Russian atrocities. Kansas stuns North Carolina to take NCAA title.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Youth football player in a middle of a game (Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday April 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets

Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks next to the bodies of her husband, brother, and another man, who were killed outside her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

2. Is the Hunter Biden inquiry a big deal? Here are the facts

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden arrive for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

3. Kansas tops North Carolina 72-69 to win national title

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 04: David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts in the second half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

4. Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation all but assured after Murkowski, Romney back judge

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to meet Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Study: 50% of Americans say tackle football inappropriate for kids

But tree swings and jumping into creeks are still OK, right?

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Nearly 80 migrants from four countries, including Russia, arrive in Florida Keys.

🔴 Shooters still at large following mass killing in Sacramento.

🔴 Forbes world billionaires list to be announced today.

