April 5: Global outrage mounts over Russian atrocities. Kansas stuns North Carolina to take NCAA title.

1️. Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets
2. Is the Hunter Biden inquiry a big deal? Here are the facts
3. Kansas tops North Carolina 72-69 to win national title
4. Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation all but assured after Murkowski, Romney back judge
Study: 50% of Americans say tackle football inappropriate for kids
But tree swings and jumping into creeks are still OK, right?
🔴 Nearly 80 migrants from four countries, including Russia, arrive in Florida Keys.
🔴 Shooters still at large following mass killing in Sacramento.
🔴 Forbes world billionaires list to be announced today.
