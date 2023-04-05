April 5: What’s next for Donald Trump? Liberal wins race for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates in a debate Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

San Diego BP Agents & local LEO partners arrested 3 and seized 232 lbs. of Fentanyl worth over $3 million. This amount of Fentanyl had the potential to kill over 50 million people. (Credit: USBP Chief Raul Ortiz)

Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine as severe weather rolls through the midwest on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, south of Stuart, Iowa. Strong storms, likely including tornadoes, are expected to hit parts of the Midwest and South beginning Tuesday evening. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks during a news conference at the State House in Annapolis, Md., on April 15, 2020. Federal authorities offered rewards of up to $20,000 Tuesday, March 28, 2023, as their search continues for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff who failed to appear for trial on corruption charges two weeks ago. (Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in Los Angeles as she makes her way back to Taiwan following a Central America tour.

🔴 Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema will tour the state’s southern border.

🔴 Polish President Andrzej Duda meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw for talks on security measures.

