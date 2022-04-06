April 6: Severe weather kills 2 in Deep South. Third suspect captured in Sacramento shooting.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The pandemic may have given local producers a shot at new markets and put some new brand names in your pantry.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 South braces for more severe weather today.
🔴 Intel becomes latest tech firm to pull out of Russia.
🔴 Oklahoma House passes near-total abortion ban with prison for providers.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.