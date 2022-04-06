April 6: Severe weather kills 2 in Deep South. Third suspect captured in Sacramento shooting.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday April 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The Mississippi Department of Transportation digital message board warns drivers along I-55 southbound in Jackson of a tornado warning during a rainstorm during the outbreak of severe weather in the state

People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a fatal shooting held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, California, late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after the shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Police carry a dead body of one of six civilians – three women, one teenager girl and two men who were found in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022. Ukraine’s president plans to address the U.N.’s most powerful body after even more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently left. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Aerial view of an improvised camp of Ukrainians seeking for asylum in the United States, on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro Crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on April 2, 2022. – Hundreds of asylum seekers from Ukraine fleeing the Russian invasion are camping near the pedestrian border crossing as they wait to be allowed into US to start their refugee process. (Photo by Guillermo ARIAS / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The pandemic may have given local producers a shot at new markets and put some new brand names in your pantry.

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 South braces for more severe weather today.

🔴 Intel becomes latest tech firm to pull out of Russia.

🔴 Oklahoma House passes near-total abortion ban with prison for providers.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.