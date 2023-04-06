April 6: US delegation lands in Taiwan. Kansas bans transgender athletes.

A supporter of Taiwan holds a sign reading “I am Chinese, I stand for Taiwan’s Independence” in front of the Westin Bonaventure hotel where Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will spend the night ahead of meeting with Kevin McCarthy, in Los Angeles, April 4, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday April 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A supporter of Taiwan holds a sign reading “I am Chinese, I stand for Taiwan’s Independence” in front of the Westin Bonaventure hotel where Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will spend the night ahead of meeting with Kevin McCarthy, in Los Angeles, April 4, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Cat Poland, of Buhler, Kansas, poses with her 13-year-old trans son, Alex, after a day of lobbying by LGBTQ youth and their advocates at the Statehouse, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. Alex runs cross country and hopes to play baseball next year, and he and his mother are frustrated with multiple bills seeking to roll back LGBTQ rights in the Kansas Legislature, including one to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Defense attorneys Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to keep a gag order in place. The attorneys say a challenge to the order filed by 30 news organizations is premature and that media coverage of the case has been “twisted.” (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool,File)

A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was fatally stabbed in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday, April 4, 2023, according to the cryptocurrency platform and police. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Jeh Johnson served in the post from 2013-2017, when yearly encounters were roughly 400,000 per year. That number has now quadrupled.

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson speaks to NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas about immigration. (NewsNation)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart and ally Alexander Lukashenko continue a two-day meeting of the State Supreme Council.

🔴 The Masters golf opening round takes place at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

🔴 It’s Maundy Thursday, the day on which most Christians commemorate the “Last Supper” of Jesus Christ.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.