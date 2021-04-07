☀ April 7: More stimulus checks delivered, states with most new COVID-19 cases and billionaires list

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Stimulus checks: Most Social Security recipients to receive payment Wednesday
2️⃣🧫 Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
3️⃣🚨 Chauvin trial: Expert testimony to resume Wednesday
4️⃣📚 Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely
📱 [Trending] this morning
Forbes says number of billionaires ‘exploded’ during pandemic, vast majority richer than a year ago
Topping the list for the fourth consecutive year is Amazon head Jeff Bezos, who is worth an estimated $177 billion.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:15 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will address the nation on the American Jobs Plan at 1:45 p.m. EST.
