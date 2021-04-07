☀ April 7: More stimulus checks delivered, states with most new COVID-19 cases and billionaires list

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 Stimulus checks: Most Social Security recipients to receive payment Wednesday

Stimulus checks an Social Security
Getty Images illustration

2️⃣🧫 Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

3️⃣🚨 Chauvin trial: Expert testimony to resume Wednesday

4️⃣📚 Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely

📱 [Trending] this morning

Forbes says number of billionaires ‘exploded’ during pandemic, vast majority richer than a year ago

Topping the list for the fourth consecutive year is Amazon head Jeff Bezos, who is worth an estimated $177 billion.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019 International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Excellence in Industry Award during the the 70th International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on October 22, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:15 a.m. EST. 

🔴 President Joe Biden will address the nation on the American Jobs Plan at 1:45 p.m. EST.

