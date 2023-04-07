April 7: Sources say Idaho-linked ID found in Kohberger search. Two members of ‘Tennessee Three’ expelled from House.

Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is seen at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Good morning! It’s Friday April 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is seen at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

FILE – From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep. Gloria Johnson hold their hands up as they exit the House Chamber doors at Tennessee state Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 3, 2023. In Tennessee, three Democratic House members are facing expulsion for using a bullhorn in the House chamber to show support for pro-gun control protesters. In an increasingly polarized political atmosphere, experts say these kinds of harsh punishments for minority party members standing up for principles they believe in will likely become more common, especially when acts of civil disobedience clash with the rigid policies and procedures of legislative decorum. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, File)

Jamie Reed worked as a case manager at a transgender clinic in Missouri but left after witnessing widespread issues.

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks to NewsNation about the origins of COVID-19. (NewsNation)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The former reality television star quit OnlyFans, went to Bible college and removed years of plastic surgery.

FILE – Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna. Jury selection was set to begin Monday, June 21, 2022, in the trial over Chyna’s allegations that her former fiancé Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their tumultuous breakup. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department releases its highly anticipated unemployment report for March.

🔴 It’s Good Friday, the Christian holiday commemorating the death of Jesus Christ. U.S. financial markets are closed.

🔴 Representatives of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are meeting in Seoul to discuss the North Korean nuclear threat.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.