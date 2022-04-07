April 7: What we know about Putin’s daughters. Disney plans affordable housing for workers.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday April 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. What we know about Putin’s daughters, US sanctions they face
2. Texas takes new border action; ex-Trump officials want more
3. Ukraine girds for renewed Russian offensive on eastern front
4. Disney plans affordable housing to help struggling workers
📱 [Trending] this morning
Hershey unveils limited-edition Kit Kat flavor: Blueberry Muffin
Why can’t we leave the classics alone? Should we?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Chanel restricts sales to Russians abroad.
🔴 Senate expected to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court.
🔴 U.N. to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council.
