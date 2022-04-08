April 8: Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court. Woods makes ‘remarkable’ comeback at Masters.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

A member of the grounds crew prepares home plate before the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday April 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2. Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

A man walks past an apartments building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country’s east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

3. Hertz CEO admits to wrongful arrests after NewsNation investigation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 23: An exterior view of Hertz Car Rental during the coronavirus pandemic on May 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

4. Tiger’s Masters round ‘remarkable,’ PT specialist says

AUGUSTA, : Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 14th hole 09 April during the final practice round for the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The tournament will start 10 April. AFP PHOTO/TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Opening Day in MLB: New No. 21 patches, NL DHs and Guardians

This Opening Day might be the one we’ve needed the most in recent history.

A member of the grounds crew prepares home plate before the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Academy moves up meeting to decide on Will Smith sanctions.

🔴 Australian Bushmaster armored vehicles headed for Ukraine.

🔴 Tiger is in the hunt as day 2 of Masters begins.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation