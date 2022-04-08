April 8: Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court. Woods makes ‘remarkable’ comeback at Masters.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday April 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
2. Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help
3. Hertz CEO admits to wrongful arrests after NewsNation investigation
4. Tiger’s Masters round ‘remarkable,’ PT specialist says
📱 [Trending] this morning
Opening Day in MLB: New No. 21 patches, NL DHs and Guardians
This Opening Day might be the one we’ve needed the most in recent history.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Academy moves up meeting to decide on Will Smith sanctions.
🔴 Australian Bushmaster armored vehicles headed for Ukraine.
🔴 Tiger is in the hunt as day 2 of Masters begins.
