April 8: Juveniles arrested in deaths of three Florida teens. Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings.

Good morning! It’s Saturday April 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s Holy Saturday, the day before Easter. Pope Francis will celebrate Easter Vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
🔴 In Jerusalem, Israel, the Orthodox patriarch enters the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, followed by the ceremony of the Holy Fire.
🔴 French President Emmanuel Macron concludes a four-day visit to China, at which he attempted to persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to help end the conflict in Ukraine.
