April 9: A classified leak with potentially deadly implications, and a possible border kidnapping

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Leak of classified documents could be damaging to the West
2. 3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting
3. Texas Gov. Abbott seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder
4. US deploys guided-missile submarine amid tensions with Iran
📱 [Trending] this morning
A DIFFERENT KIND OF BORDER CROSSING
A Texas man was kidnapped in south Texas and taken to Mexico on March 24 after reportedly boasting that he had absconded with $50,000 in drug cartel money.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Pope Francis is expected to celebrate Easter Mass in the Vatican despite a hospital stay last week.
🔴 On the final day of the NBA season, four Western Conference games will impact playoff seedings.
🔴 After heavy Saturday weather, the Masters Tournament concludes at Augusta National.
