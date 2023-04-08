April 9: A classified leak with potentially deadly implications, and a possible border kidnapping

Ukrainian soldiers carry cartridges in their position on the frontline, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Roman Chop via AP)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Ukrainian soldiers carry cartridges in their position on the frontline, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Roman Chop via AP)

(WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

FILE – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

This photo released by the US Navy show a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles. The Navy said nuclear-powered submarine, based out of Kings Bay, Georgia, passed through the Suez Canal on Friday, April 7, 2023. (US Navy via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A Texas man was kidnapped in south Texas and taken to Mexico on March 24 after reportedly boasting that he had absconded with $50,000 in drug cartel money.

A section of border wall going up on 23rd Street in McAllen, Texas, in 2020. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Pope Francis is expected to celebrate Easter Mass in the Vatican despite a hospital stay last week.

🔴 On the final day of the NBA season, four Western Conference games will impact playoff seedings.

🔴 After heavy Saturday weather, the Masters Tournament concludes at Augusta National.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.