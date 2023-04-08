April 9: A classified leak with potentially deadly implications, and a possible border kidnapping

Updated:

Ukrainian soldiers carry cartridges in their position on the frontline, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Roman Chop via AP)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Leak of classified documents could be damaging to the West

Ukrainian soldiers carry cartridges in their position on the frontline, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Roman Chop via AP)

2. 3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting

(WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

3. Texas Gov. Abbott seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder

Greg Abbott
FILE – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

4. US deploys guided-missile submarine amid tensions with Iran

This photo released by the US Navy show a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles. The Navy said nuclear-powered submarine, based out of Kings Bay, Georgia, passed through the Suez Canal on Friday, April 7, 2023. (US Navy via AP)
This photo released by the US Navy show a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles. The Navy said nuclear-powered submarine, based out of Kings Bay, Georgia, passed through the Suez Canal on Friday, April 7, 2023. (US Navy via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A DIFFERENT KIND OF BORDER CROSSING

A Texas man was kidnapped in south Texas and taken to Mexico on March 24 after reportedly boasting that he had absconded with $50,000 in drug cartel money.

A section of border wall going up on 23rd Street in McAllen, Texas, in 2020. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Pope Francis is expected to celebrate Easter Mass in the Vatican despite a hospital stay last week.

🔴 On the final day of the NBA season, four Western Conference games will impact playoff seedings.

🔴 After heavy Saturday weather, the Masters Tournament concludes at Augusta National.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation