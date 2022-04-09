April 9: Will Smith banned from Oscars, Tiger Woods looks to make most of Masters return

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for “King Richard” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, April 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 08: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at an event celebrating her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House on April 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Judge Jackson was confirmed by the Senate 53-47 and is set to become the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via teleconference in Moscow, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Despite four bogeys after five holes, Woods patched together a 74 on Friday and made it to the weekend in his first 72-hole event since the November 2020 Masters.

Tiger Woods waits to putt on the 13th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Masters continues with its third round.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Selma, North Carolina.

