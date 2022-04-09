April 9: Will Smith banned from Oscars, Tiger Woods looks to make most of Masters return

Good morning! It’s Saturday, April 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘We’ve made it’: Biden, Jackson mark SCOTUS confirmation
2. Timeline: How the Hunter Biden tax investigation is going
3. This man has Putin’s ear. So who is Alexandr Dugin, anyway?
4. Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years over slap
📱 [Trending] this morning
TIGER WOODS MAKES THE CUT AT AUGUSTA, BUT IS NINE STROKES OFF THE LEAD
Despite four bogeys after five holes, Woods patched together a 74 on Friday and made it to the weekend in his first 72-hole event since the November 2020 Masters.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Masters continues with its third round.
🔴 Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Selma, North Carolina.
