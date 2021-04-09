☀ April 9: Amazon union vote, Republican calls out Rep. Gaetz & astronauts to dock with space station

Good morning! It’s Friday, April 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📦 Roughly 500 ballots challenged in Amazon’s landmark union election
2️⃣🗳 Republican congressman calls on Rep. Matt Gaetz to resign
3️⃣🏥 Manager: Rapper DMX still on life support
4️⃣🚀 US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station
📱 [Trending] this morning
WATCH: Texas beekeeper rescues nest of bees with bare hands, social media buzzes over video
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 ASTRONAUT DOCKS WITH SPACE STATION 7:50 AM ET
🔴 GEORGE FLOYD TRIAL RESUMES 10 AM ET
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.