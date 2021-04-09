☀ April 9: Amazon union vote, Republican calls out Rep. Gaetz & astronauts to dock with space station

[Your Morning]

,

Posted: | Updated:
Good morning! It’s Friday, April 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📦 Roughly 500 ballots challenged in Amazon’s landmark union election

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. Vote counting in the union push in Bessemer is expected to start as early as Thursday, April 8, but hundreds of contested ballots could muddy the outcome if it’s a close race. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

2️⃣🗳 Republican congressman calls on Rep. Matt Gaetz to resign

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2021. Ting Shen/Pool via REUTERS

3️⃣🏥 Manager: Rapper DMX still on life support

4️⃣🚀 US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

📱 [Trending] this morning

WATCH: Texas beekeeper rescues nest of bees with bare hands, social media buzzes over video

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 ASTRONAUT DOCKS WITH SPACE STATION 7:50 AM ET

🔴 GEORGE FLOYD TRIAL RESUMES 10 AM ET

