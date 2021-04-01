☀ April 1: Child among 4 dead after California shooting, baseball is back and a pizza vending machine

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A police officer surveys the scene after a shooting at an office building in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The shooting killed several people, including a child, and injured another person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

🔴 The start of the Major League Baseball season begins.

🔴 A court hearing in House Ways and Means Committee lawsuit seeking former President Donald Trump’s tax returns is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:30 am ET.

🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing at 1 p.m. ET.

