☀ April 1: Child among 4 dead after California shooting, baseball is back and a pizza vending machine

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Child among 4 dead in Southern California shooting
2️⃣💉 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check
3️⃣⚾ Baseball is back! MLB openers bring stars, hope and crowds
4️⃣🚨 Chauvin trial: Video documenting Floyd’s final minutes dominates testimony
📱 [Trending] this morning
Craving pizza? Vending machine cooks pizza in less than 3 minutes
Craving a pizza but don’t want to wait an hour for delivery? A vending machine may be your answer.
📅 What we're watching
🔴 The start of the Major League Baseball season begins.
🔴 A court hearing in House Ways and Means Committee lawsuit seeking former President Donald Trump’s tax returns is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.
🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:30 am ET.
🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing at 1 p.m. ET.
