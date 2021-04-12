☀April 12: Unrest in Minnesota after police shoot Black man, COVID-19 funeral reimbursement and a Masters first

Good morning! It’s Monday April 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Flash bombs are used by authorities to disperse a crowd gathered in protest at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, late Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The family of Daunte Wright, 20, told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, A police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Hideki Matsuyama delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all.

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:15 a.m. ET.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 task force will give a briefing at 11 a.m. ET.

🔴 Lawmakers returns to D.C. to work on an infrastructure bill as the Ethics Committee opens an investigation into two Republicans.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.