☀April 12: Unrest in Minnesota after police shoot Black man, COVID-19 funeral reimbursement and a Masters first

Good morning! It’s Monday April 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚔 Police fatally shoot man in traffic stop near Minneapolis, protests erupt
2️⃣🚔 1 of 2 Virginia police officers involved in traffic stop incident terminated following internal investigation
3️⃣🚨 Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute
4️⃣🚨 Chauvin trial: Prosecution case nears end
5️⃣🏥 FEMA begins accepting applications for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance
📱 [Trending] this morning
Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first Japanese major champion
Hideki Matsuyama delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:15 a.m. ET.
🔴 The White House COVID-19 task force will give a briefing at 11 a.m. ET.
🔴 Lawmakers returns to D.C. to work on an infrastructure bill as the Ethics Committee opens an investigation into two Republicans.
