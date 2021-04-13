☀ April 13: Unrest in Minnesota, Chauvin defense begins and Capitol officer lies in honor

Good morning! It’s Tuesday April 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 More clashes in Minnesota after police shoot, kill Black man
2️⃣🚨 Chauvin trial: Defense set to start presenting its case
3️⃣🚔 Police officer killed in Capitol car attack will lie in honor Tuesday
4️⃣🗳 Biden aims for bipartisanship on infrastructure but applies pressure
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Chucky doll in a dog’s body’: Woman’s post about ‘demonic’ foster dog goes viral
A New Jersey woman’s post advertising what she described as a “demonic” chihuahua for adoption has gone viral for its candor and hilarity.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:30 a.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will pay his respects in a Congressional Tribute for U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.
