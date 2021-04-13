☀ April 13: Unrest in Minnesota, Chauvin defense begins and Capitol officer lies in honor

Good morning! It’s Tuesday April 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A demonstrator looks on during a march following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, in Washington, U.S.,April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, discusses motions before the court as defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson’s assistant Amy Voss, back, listen, Monday, April 12, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

A New Jersey woman’s post advertising what she described as a “demonic” chihuahua for adoption has gone viral for its candor and hilarity.

Photo credit: PetFinder via Second Chance Pet Adoption League

🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:30 a.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will pay his respects in a Congressional Tribute for U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

