☀ April 14: Minnesota protests, CDC discusses J&J’s vaccine, Biden’s Afghanistan plan and too many bees

A demonstrator faces off with police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

After a decade of a bee problem, an Arkansas woman finally found what all the buzz was about.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 task force will give an update at 11 a.m. ET.

🔴 The Senate will debate an Anti-Asian discrimination bill today.

🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to officially announce this afternoon his plan to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan in September.

