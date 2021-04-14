☀ April 14: Minnesota protests, CDC discusses J&J’s vaccine, Biden’s Afghanistan plan and too many bees

Good morning! It’s April 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📦 Third night of protests in Minnesota following police killing of Daunte Wright
2️⃣🌎 US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal
3️⃣🚨 Expert for the defense says Chauvin was justified in pinning down George Floyd
4️⃣💉 CDC committee to meet on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause
📱 [Trending] this morning
Arkansas woman finds 60,000 bees living inside her home
After a decade of a bee problem, an Arkansas woman finally found what all the buzz was about.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The White House COVID-19 task force will give an update at 11 a.m. ET.
🔴 The Senate will debate an Anti-Asian discrimination bill today.
🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to officially announce this afternoon his plan to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan in September.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.