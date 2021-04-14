☀ April 14: Minnesota protests, CDC discusses J&J’s vaccine, Biden’s Afghanistan plan and too many bees

Good morning! It’s April 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📦 Third night of protests in Minnesota following police killing of Daunte Wright

A demonstrator faces off with police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2️⃣🌎 US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal

3️⃣🚨 Expert for the defense says Chauvin was justified in pinning down George Floyd

4️⃣💉 CDC committee to meet on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause

📱 [Trending] this morning

Arkansas woman finds 60,000 bees living inside her home

After a decade of a bee problem, an Arkansas woman finally found what all the buzz was about.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The White House COVID-19 task force will give an update at 11 a.m. ET.

🔴 The Senate will debate an Anti-Asian discrimination bill today.

🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to officially announce this afternoon his plan to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan in September.

