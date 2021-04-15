☀ April 15: Another night of MN protests, Supreme Court shake-up, and a fugitive beefalo

Good morning! It’s Thursday April 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the United States Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2020. Picture taken May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo

Law enforcement officers clear an area of demonstrators during a protest over Sunday’s fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Authorities have been trying to catch the 1,000-pound bison/bovine hybrid since August.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Derek Chauvin trial continues at 10:30 a.m. ET, you can watch it live on our app and website.

🔴 A House committee will convene a hearing on the response to the Capitol riot at 1:00 p.m. ET.

🔴 Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter will make her first court appearance after Daunte Wright’s death at 2:30 p.m. ET.

🔴 NASA’s Shannon Walker will take command of the International Space Station at 3:45 p.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.