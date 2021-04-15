☀ April 15: Another night of MN protests, Supreme Court shake-up, and a fugitive beefalo

Good morning! It’s Thursday April 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🗳 Democrats to unveil bill to expand US Supreme Court by four justices
2️⃣🚨 Demonstrators, police face-off outside Minnesota police department for 4th night
3️⃣🚨 Chauvin trial: Defense expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem
4️⃣🚔 Chicago police to release body cam video of 13-year-old boy’s death
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Buddy the Beefalo’ captured after surviving Connecticut winter, 8 months on run
Authorities have been trying to catch the 1,000-pound bison/bovine hybrid since August.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Derek Chauvin trial continues at 10:30 a.m. ET, you can watch it live on our app and website.
🔴 A House committee will convene a hearing on the response to the Capitol riot at 1:00 p.m. ET.
🔴 Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter will make her first court appearance after Daunte Wright’s death at 2:30 p.m. ET.
🔴 NASA’s Shannon Walker will take command of the International Space Station at 3:45 p.m. ET.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.