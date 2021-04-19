☀ April 19: Chauvin closing arguments, a manhunt in Texas and a first on Mars

FILE – This illustration made available by NASA depicts the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars which was attached to the bottom of the Perseverance rover, background left. It will be the first aircraft to attempt controlled flight on another planet. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, discusses motions before the court as defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson’s assistant Amy Voss, back, listen, Monday, April 12, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Exterior of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters is seen on October 13, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Frieden urged hospitals to watch for patients with Ebola symptoms who have traveled from the tree Ebola stricken African countries. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

NASA hopes to score a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment on Monday as it attempts to send a miniature helicopter buzzing over the surface of Mars in what would be the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.

FILE – This illustration made available by NASA depicts the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars which was attached to the bottom of the Perseverance rover, background left. It will be the first aircraft to attempt controlled flight on another planet. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The White House COVID-19 response team will give an update at 10:30 a.m. ET.

🔴 The Supreme Court will hear a case about whether Alaskan tribes are eligible for COVID-19 relief money and a case about immigrants obtaining lawful-permanent resident status.

🔴 Closing arguments and jury deliberation begin in the Derek Chauvin trial.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.