☀ April 19: Chauvin closing arguments, a manhunt in Texas and a first on Mars

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Jury deliberations set to start Monday in Derek Chauvin trial
2️⃣💉 Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot
3️⃣🚨 Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
4️⃣💵 High court takes up case on virus relief funding for tribes
📱 [Trending] this morning
Mars helicopter flight test promises Wright Brothers moment for NASA
NASA hopes to score a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment on Monday as it attempts to send a miniature helicopter buzzing over the surface of Mars in what would be the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The White House COVID-19 response team will give an update at 10:30 a.m. ET.
🔴 The Supreme Court will hear a case about whether Alaskan tribes are eligible for COVID-19 relief money and a case about immigrants obtaining lawful-permanent resident status.
🔴 Closing arguments and jury deliberation begin in the Derek Chauvin trial.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.