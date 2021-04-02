☀ April 2: Train crash kills 48 in Taiwan, Moderna speeds up output and a dog’s best friend

Good morning! It’s Friday, April 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, passengers climb out of a derailed train in Hualien County in eastern Taiwan Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed along Taiwan’s east coast Friday, injuring an unknown number of passengers and causing potential fatalities. (hsnews.com.tw via AP)

A mural of George Floyd is shown at the intersection of 38th St & Chicago Ave on March 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Community members continue preparations during the third day in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Good Friday is celebrated worldwide. This religious holiday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:30 am ET.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. ET.

🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.