☀ April 2: Train crash kills 48 in Taiwan, Moderna speeds up output and a dog’s best friend

Good morning! It’s Friday, April 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens
2️⃣⚖️ Chauvin trial: Emotional week of testimony continues Friday
3️⃣💰Fourth stimulus check: Another payment could lift millions out of poverty, study shows
4️⃣💉 Moderna gets FDA nod to speed up virus vaccine output with bigger vials
📱 [Trending] this morning
Adoption pending for stray dog who went viral after stealing unicorn toy
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Good Friday is celebrated worldwide. This religious holiday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 10:30 am ET.
🔴 The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. ET.
🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. ET.
