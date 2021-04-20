☀ April 20: Chauvin jury deliberates, EU to rule on J&J vaccine, and a giant Nintendo Switch

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Derek Chauvin trial: Jury begins deliberations as former officer faces charges in death of George Floyd
2️⃣💉 EU drug regulator prepares to issue advice on J&J COVID shot
3️⃣🗳 Biden hosts Hispanic Caucus as 4 Cabinet members bat for infrastructure bill
4️⃣🗳 Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93
📱 [Trending] this morning
Man builds, donates giant Nintendo Switch
Being able to entertain yourself is important, but one man in Alabama wasn’t satisfied with what he could buy from a store shelf. He’s gone viral after making modifications to a popular game console.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial could return a verdict today. If they do, you’ll be able to watch it live here.
🔴 A European Union medical panel will give their recommendation on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at 11 a.m. ET.
