☀ April 20: Chauvin jury deliberates, EU to rule on J&J vaccine, and a giant Nintendo Switch

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Derek Chauvin trial: Jury begins deliberations as former officer faces charges in death of George Floyd

2️⃣💉 EU drug regulator prepares to issue advice on J&J COVID shot

In this April 13, 2021, file photo, a box of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are shown by pharmacist Zsolt Szenasi at a warehouse of Hungaropharma, a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesale company, in Budapest, Hungary. Experts at the European Medicines Agency are preparing to present the conclusions of their investigation later on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, into possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and very rare cases of unusual clotting disorders detected in the U.S. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP, File)

3️⃣🗳 Biden hosts Hispanic Caucus as 4 Cabinet members bat for infrastructure bill

4️⃣🗳 Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

📱 [Trending] this morning

Man builds, donates giant Nintendo Switch

Being able to entertain yourself is important, but one man in Alabama wasn’t satisfied with what he could buy from a store shelf. He’s gone viral after making modifications to a popular game console.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial could return a verdict today. If they do, you’ll be able to watch it live here.

🔴 A European Union medical panel will give their recommendation on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at 11 a.m. ET.

