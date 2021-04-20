☀ April 20: Chauvin jury deliberates, EU to rule on J&J vaccine, and a giant Nintendo Switch

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this April 13, 2021, file photo, a box of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are shown by pharmacist Zsolt Szenasi at a warehouse of Hungaropharma, a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesale company, in Budapest, Hungary. Experts at the European Medicines Agency are preparing to present the conclusions of their investigation later on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, into possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and very rare cases of unusual clotting disorders detected in the U.S. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Being able to entertain yourself is important, but one man in Alabama wasn’t satisfied with what he could buy from a store shelf. He’s gone viral after making modifications to a popular game console.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial could return a verdict today. If they do, you’ll be able to watch it live here.

🔴 A European Union medical panel will give their recommendation on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at 11 a.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.