☀ April 21: Chauvin guilty on all counts, protests after police kill an Ohio teen, and Biden’s climate emissions goal

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Celebrations among protesters after Chauvin found guilty in death of George Floyd
2️⃣🚨 Teenager killed in Ohio police shooting
3️⃣🌎 AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030
4️⃣🌍 EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit
📱 [Trending] this morning
Spaceship-inspired home for sale in New Mexico
A home listing in New Mexico is out of this world. The house, yard, and fencing all have pronounced artwork on them that’s inspired by outer space.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Senate is expected to vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
🔴 Apple and Google will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
🔴 President Joe Biden will update the country on the state of the pandemic at 1:15 ET.
🔴 Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 95th birthday.
