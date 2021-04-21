☀ April 21: Chauvin guilty on all counts, protests after police kill an Ohio teen, and Biden’s climate emissions goal

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Celebrations among protesters after Chauvin found guilty in death of George Floyd

2️⃣🚨 Teenager killed in Ohio police shooting

3️⃣🌎 AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030

4️⃣🌍 EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit

Spaceship-inspired home for sale in New Mexico

A home listing in New Mexico is out of this world. The house, yard, and fencing all have pronounced artwork on them that’s inspired by outer space.

Southwest Elite Real Estate

🔴 The Senate is expected to vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

🔴 Apple and Google will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

🔴 President Joe Biden will update the country on the state of the pandemic at 1:15 ET.

🔴 Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 95th birthday.

