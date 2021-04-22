☀ April 22: Climate summit, DC statehood, and ‘Who is LeVar Burton’

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Biden’s first task when his virtual summit opens Thursday is to convince the world that the United States is both willing and able isn’t just willing to meet an ambitious new emissions-cutting pledge, but also able. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE – This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop by a white suburban Minneapolis police officer on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The 200,000-plus LeVar Burton boosters who signed a petition calling for him to be the new “Jeopardy!” host will get to see him try the job on for size.

FILE – LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20, 2019. Burton will serve as guest host on the game show “Jeopardy!” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden will host a virtual climate summit with dozens of other leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

🔴 The Senate will continue deliberating the COVID-19 Hate Crimes.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.