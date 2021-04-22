☀ April 22: Climate summit, DC statehood, and ‘Who is LeVar Burton’

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌎 Biden pushes for momentum as US returns to climate fight
2️⃣🚨 Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral
3️⃣🗳 DC statehood faces a crossroads with congressional vote
4️⃣💉 India reports global record of 314K new coronavirus cases
LeVar Burton to be ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host; petition credited
The 200,000-plus LeVar Burton boosters who signed a petition calling for him to be the new “Jeopardy!” host will get to see him try the job on for size.
🔴 President Biden will host a virtual climate summit with dozens of other leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
🔴 The Senate will continue deliberating the COVID-19 Hate Crimes.
