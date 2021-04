Good morning! It’s Friday April 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 photo provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard sits on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., at sunset. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide are scheduled for a Friday launch. (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

FILE – In this March 6, 2021, file photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in Denver. U.S. health officials are weighing next steps as they investigate unusual blood clots in a small number of people given the vaccine — a one-dose shot that many countries hoped would help speed protection against the pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Move over Atlanta! The world has a new busiest airport.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA: Passengers are seen in the lobby of Baiyun international airport on the outskirts of Guangzhou, 25 November 2004. Baiyun international airport will be capable of handling an annual 25 million tourists and business travellers servicing China’s third-largest city. The airport, estimated to have cost some 2.4 billion USD to build, opened in August 2004 after repeated delays due to problems during “operational rehearsals”. AFP PHOTO/MIKE CLARKE (Photo credit should read MIKE CLARKE/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden will speak as the second day of his climate summit begins at 9:15 a.m. ET.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 Task Force will give an update at 10:00 a.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.